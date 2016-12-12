UNLV football adds defensive end, center

UNLV received two more verbal commitments to its 2017 football recruiting class in two-star defensive end Nate Neal and junior college center Sid Acosta.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 222-pound Neal had 47 tackles and seven sacks this season for Etiwanda (California) High. The 6-foot-1-inch, 295-pound Acosta is a Riverside City College transfer who played for Centennial High in Corona, California. Acosta could replace Will Kreitler, the Rebels’ starting center the last two seasons.

Neal chose UNLV over Montana State and Acosta picked the Rebels over Texas Southern and Florida Atlantic.