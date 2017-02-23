UNLV football hires new strength and conditioning coach

UNLV football has a new strength and conditioning coach.

Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez has hired Sean Manuel, the school announced Thursday.

Sanchez and Manuel worked together at Bishop Gorman High School and at California High School in San Ramon. At Bishop Gorman, Manuel worked in the same capacity with the Gaels starting in 2010, and in California oversaw various position groups including the strength and conditioning program from 2004-09.

Sean Manuel Named Football Strength & Conditioning Coach:https://t.co/LcggQd4jLrpic.twitter.com/x3WimdJNjf — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) February 23, 2017

Manuel was an all-conference tight end and teammates with Sanchez at New Mexico State. Manuel and his twin brother Sam was were both drafted in the seventh round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Manuel’s professional playing career included 11 games with the 49ers and time with the Kansas City Chiefs and the XFL San Francisco Deamons before retiring.

UNLV finished the 2016 season 4-8 overall and 3-5 in Mountain West play.

The Rebels open spring practice next week.

