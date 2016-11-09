UNLV gets commitment from junior college linebacker

UNLV verbal commits Tariq Hollandsworth and Jamaal Neal each turned in impressive performances for their respective California high schools Friday and the Rebels recently received their eighth verbal commitment to their 2017 recruiting class from junior college linebacker Jacob Rominger.

Hollandsworth, a 6-foot running back from Sacramento High School, rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries to help the Dragons to a 54-10 win over McClatchy.

Neal, a two-star tight end/fullback from Los Angeles’ South Gate High, rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, including a 55-yard run, and had two catches for 16 yards in the Rams’ 21-20 win over Huntington Park.

Hollandsworth has rushed for 1233 yards (9.3 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns in nine games this season and also has 12 catches for 151 yards and a score. As a junior, he rushed for 1363 yards (11.1 ypc) and 22 touchdowns and had nine catches for 173 yards and a score.

Neal has 1234 yards rushing (12.1 ypc) and 11 touchdowns in 10 games and has 34 catches for 788 yards and eight scores. He’s also 3-for-3 passing for 176 yards and three touchdowns.

Rominger, a 6-foot-3-inch, 225-pound sophomore at Highland (Kansas) Community College, has 34 tackles, a sack and two interceptions this season. He chose the Rebels over Louisiana-Lafayette.

Rominger told U Sports that UNLV coach Tony Sanchez and defensive coordinator Kent Baer liked his intensity.

“They both said they really like my effort on the field and how I show I can play in open space and how I run around the ball,” he said. “They stressed effort a lot and how they want people with tremendous effort on the team.

“I’m extremely excited to continue my football career at UNLV and I can’t wait to see what the future holds, to be a part of that family and help the team win in any way possible and I’m just excited to get down to Vegas.”

Rominger plans to take his official visit to UNLV on Nov. 26, when the Rebels host UNR at Sam Boyd Stadium. Several other recruits are expected to attend Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. home game against Wyoming.

Here’s a quick look at UNLV’s other five commits:

—Farrell Hester, a two-star inside linebacker from Bishop Gorman, had three tackles in the Gaels’ 56-7 win over Sierra Vista. The 6-foot, 235-pound Hester has 46 tackles this season, including eight for loss and two sacks.

—Johnny Johnson III, a two-star wideout from Chandler (Arizona) High, had six catches for 79 yards to help the Wolves to a 48-6 playoff win over Basha. Johnson has 62 catches for 1020 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

—Johnny Balderas, a cornerback from Liberty High in Bakersfield, California, has four interceptions and a blocked field goal this season after picking off five passes as a junior.

—Marckell Grayson, a two-star quarterback from Desert Pines, suffered a season-ending knee injury during an Aug. 26 win over Centennial.

—Statistics were unavailable for Jaelon Darden, a three-star wide receiver from Houston’s Eisenhower High.

