Posted 

UNLV to start QB Kurt Palandech against Wyoming on Saturday

UNLV to start QB Kurt Palandech against Wyoming on Saturday

web1_fbc-unlv_102916ev_025_7355021.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV Rebels quarterback Kurt Palandech (14) runs the ball for a touchdown against the San Jose State Spartans in their football game at CEFCU Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in San Jose. The Spartans won 30-24. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV to start QB Kurt Palandech against Wyoming on Saturday

web1_fbc-unlv_102916ev_026_7355021.jpg
UNLV Rebels quarterback Kurt Palandech (14) runs the ball for a touchdown against the San Jose State Spartans in their football game at CEFCU Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in San Jose. The Spartans won 30-24. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV to start QB Kurt Palandech against Wyoming on Saturday

web1_fbc-unlvnotes-sep28-16_092716jo_006_7355021.jpg
Kurt Palandech (14) takes a rest during football practice at UNLV's Rebel Park in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV to start QB Kurt Palandech against Wyoming on Saturday

web1_fbc-unlvpositions-aug31-16_010_7355021.jpg
Quarterback Kurt Palandech surveys the play during football practice at Rebel Park inside the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV to start QB Kurt Palandech against Wyoming on Saturday

web1_fbc-unlvpositions-aug31-16_011_7355021.jpg
Quarterback Kurt Palandech throws the ball during football practice at Rebel Park inside the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV to start QB Kurt Palandech against Wyoming on Saturday

web1_fbc-unlvpositions-aug31-16_015_7355021.jpg
Quarterback Kurt Palandech at football practice at Rebel Park inside the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV to start QB Kurt Palandech against Wyoming on Saturday

web1_fbc-unlvpositions-aug31-16_012_7355021.jpg
Quarterback Kurt Palandech, left, throws the ball during football practice at Rebel Park inside the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Kurt Palandech will make his first start at quarterback this season for UNLV against Wyoming in Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. Mountain West matchup at Sam Boyd Stadium, Rebels coach Tony Sanchez confirmed Tuesday.

Palandech, a junior, replaced ineffective starter Dalton Sneed in UNLV’s 30-24 loss Oct. 29 at San Jose State. He almost helped the Rebels (3-6, 2-3) erase a 30-10 second-half deficit, throwing for a score and running for a score before throwing an interception from the Spartans’ 44-yard line in the final minute.

Palandech is 10-for-23 (43.5 percent) for 161 yards, a touchdown and an interception this season after completing 49.3 percent of his passes (75 of 152) for 794 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions last season. The fleet-footed Palandech has 40 yards rushing after running for 293 yards and four scores last year, when he started three games in place of oft-injured quarterback Blake Decker.

Palandech was locked in a close battle for the starting job throughout the offseason with junior Johnny Stanton, who started the first four games this season before suffering a knee injury. Palandech suffered a shoulder injury late in fall camp but has fully recovered.

Sneed, a redshirt freshman who dropped to No. 2 on the depth chart, was pulled at San Jose State after starting 2 of 9 for 24 yards. In five starts, he’s 39-for-88 (44.3 percent) for 632 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

 