UNLV to start QB Kurt Palandech against Wyoming on Saturday

Kurt Palandech will make his first start at quarterback this season for UNLV against Wyoming in Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. Mountain West matchup at Sam Boyd Stadium, Rebels coach Tony Sanchez confirmed Tuesday.

Palandech, a junior, replaced ineffective starter Dalton Sneed in UNLV’s 30-24 loss Oct. 29 at San Jose State. He almost helped the Rebels (3-6, 2-3) erase a 30-10 second-half deficit, throwing for a score and running for a score before throwing an interception from the Spartans’ 44-yard line in the final minute.

Palandech is 10-for-23 (43.5 percent) for 161 yards, a touchdown and an interception this season after completing 49.3 percent of his passes (75 of 152) for 794 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions last season. The fleet-footed Palandech has 40 yards rushing after running for 293 yards and four scores last year, when he started three games in place of oft-injured quarterback Blake Decker.

Palandech was locked in a close battle for the starting job throughout the offseason with junior Johnny Stanton, who started the first four games this season before suffering a knee injury. Palandech suffered a shoulder injury late in fall camp but has fully recovered.

Sneed, a redshirt freshman who dropped to No. 2 on the depth chart, was pulled at San Jose State after starting 2 of 9 for 24 yards. In five starts, he’s 39-for-88 (44.3 percent) for 632 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.