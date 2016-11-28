Posted 

UNR apologizes to UNLV for painting obscenity on Fremont Cannon

Nevada Wolf Pack running back James Butler (20) paints the Fremont Cannon blue after the Nevada Wolf Pack beat UNLV 45-10 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

The Nevada Wolf Pack swarms the Fremont Cannon after beating UNLV 45-10 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

The Fremont Cannon is rolled into the Nevada locker room in the closing minutes of the UNLV Nevada football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Nevada won 45-10. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

To add insult to injury following UNR’s 45-10 win over UNLV on Saturday in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon, Wolf Pack players spray-painted “(expletive) UNLV” on the rivalry trophy after wheeling the 545-pound cannon to midfield at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNR athletic director Doug Knuth apologized Monday for the team’s “inexcusable actions” in an email sent to UNLV president Len Jessup, athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy and football coach Tony Sanchez.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

 