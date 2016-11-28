UNR apologizes to UNLV for painting obscenity on Fremont Cannon

To add insult to injury following UNR’s 45-10 win over UNLV on Saturday in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon, Wolf Pack players spray-painted “(expletive) UNLV” on the rivalry trophy after wheeling the 545-pound cannon to midfield at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNR athletic director Doug Knuth apologized Monday for the team’s “inexcusable actions” in an email sent to UNLV president Len Jessup, athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy and football coach Tony Sanchez.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.