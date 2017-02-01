Posted Updated 

Here’s a look at local athletes expected to sign during the signing period

Desert Pines Randal Grimes (9) catches the ball for a first down against South Tahoe during their 3A state semifinal football game played at the Desert Pines football field in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Desert Pines defeated South Tahoe 56-7. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Commitments from local athletes

Local athletes expected to sign a national letter of intent during the signing period, which runs Wednesday through April 1:

FOOTBALL

Name, School — College

(Names bolded have signed)

Darion Acohido, Liberty — Columbia

Biaggio Ali Walsh, Bishop Gorman — California

Austin Arnold, Bishop Gorman — UNR

Bubba Bolden, Bishop Gorman — Southern California

Hayden Bollinger, Arbor View — Colorado Mesa

Edgar Burrola, Desert Pines — Arizona

Corwin Bush, Cheyenne — University of Mary (N.D.)

Austin Czarnecki, Foothill — Black Hills State (S.D.)

Ethan Dedeaux, Liberty — San Diego State

Jamaal Evans, Centennial — Utah State

Marquell Evans, Legacy — University of Mary (N.D.)

Eric Faber, Green Valley — University of Jamestown (N.D.)

William Federson, Cheyenne — University of Mary (N.D.)

Tony Fields II, Desert Pines — Arizona *

Brannon Flowers, Desert Oasis — University of Mary (N.D.)

Greg Francis, Bishop Gorman — UNLV

Haskell Garrett, Bishop Gorman — Ohio State

Marckell Grayson, Desert Pines — UNLV

Randal Grimes, Desert Pines — Southern California

Cole Grismanauskas, Coronado — University of Puget Sound (Wash.)

Malik Hausman, Bishop Gorman — Arizona

Brock Hershberger, Green Valley — Oklahoma Baptist

Farrell Hester, Bishop Gorman — UNLV

Tyjon Lindsey, Bishop Gorman — Nebraska

Cruz Littlefield, Las Vegas — Adams State (Colo.)

Tate Martell, Bishop Gorman — Ohio State *

Archie McArthur, Las Vegas — University of Jamestown (N.D.)

Zeivaun Ned, Agassi Prep — Southern Utah

Nicholas Pero, Bishop Gorman — Grinnell College (Iowa)

Alex Perry, Bishop Gorman — Arizona State

Kentrell Petite, Chaparral — Adams State (Colo.)

Poutasi Poutasi, Desert Pines — California

Blake Rickard, Desert Oasis — University of Puget Sound (Wash.)

Greg Rogers, Arbor View — UCLA

Nahzi Salih, Silverado — Dixie State (Utah)

Dariyen Sample, Liberty — Wisconsin-River Falls

Savon Scarver, Centennial — Utah State

Elijah Sem, Las Vegas — University of Jamestown (N.D.)

Jordan Simon, Desert Pines — Adams State (Colo.)

Mike Sims, Arbor View — Southern Utah

Tyler Thornton, Palo Verde — Dixie State (Utah)

Jordan Walker, Silverado — Southern Utah

Antonio Wallace, Desert Pines — Arizona

Damahny Whittle, Liberty — Northern Arizona

BOYS SOCCER

Name, School — College

Matthew Beasley, Legacy — Cal State Northridge

Preston Judd, Coronado — Cal Baptist

Justin Rasmussen, Bishop Gorman — Grand Canyon

Harrison Skinner, Coronado — San Diego State

GIRLS SOCCER

Name, School — College

Samantha Bailey, Coronado — Metro State (Colo.)

Macee Barlow, Palo Verde — Denver

Madison Boyd, Arbor View — UNLV

Mia Brascia, Bishop Gorman — Houston

Alexis Cato, NWCTA — Texas-Dallas

Kayla Eason, Coronado — Vanderbilt

Alexa Eastep, Green Valley — Colorado State-Pueblo

Taylor Garza, Liberty — Utah State

Hannah Harrison, Foothill — Southern Utah

Tavin Hays, Bishop Gorman — Iowa State

Emily Hillegass, Faith Lutheran — George Washington

Troi Holliman, Liberty — UNLV

Haylei Hughes, Cimarron-Memorial — Highline College (Wash.)

Avery Jacobsen, Palo Verde — Western Kentucky

Arlie Jones, Bishop Gorman — Southern California

Cassandra Kohler, Coronado — Southern Oregon

Darian Lazlo, Foothill — Campbell

Alexis Lloyd, Palo Verde — Boise State

Morgan Meatovich, Liberty — Montana

Kellsey Meechudhone, Centennial — Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Eyker Millan, Clark — McPherson College (Kan.)

Gabriella Nevinger, Desert Oasis — Southern Oregon

Jadyn Nogues, Palo Verde — Arizona State

Calista Reyes, Sierra Vista — Pepperdine

Amber Risheg, Foothill — Virginia Military Institute

Tomi Simmons, Shadow Ridge — McPherson College (Kan.)

Claire Singleton, Legacy — McPherson College (Kan.)

Tyana Slocum, Eldorado — Highline College (Wash.)

Madison Thomsen, Coronado — Campbell

Brooke Townsend, Coronado — Idaho

Danielle Varner, Green Valley — Indiana State

Lindsay Whitmore, Coronado — Missouri

* — Early enrollees

 