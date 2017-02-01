Here’s a look at local athletes expected to sign during the signing period

Commitments from local athletes

Local athletes expected to sign a national letter of intent during the signing period, which runs Wednesday through April 1:

FOOTBALL

Name, School — College

(Names bolded have signed)

Darion Acohido, Liberty — Columbia

Biaggio Ali Walsh, Bishop Gorman — California

Austin Arnold, Bishop Gorman — UNR

Bubba Bolden, Bishop Gorman — Southern California

Bubba Bolden, Bishop Gorman — Southern California

Hayden Bollinger, Arbor View — Colorado Mesa

Edgar Burrola, Desert Pines — Arizona

Corwin Bush, Cheyenne — University of Mary (N.D.)

Austin Czarnecki, Foothill — Black Hills State (S.D.)

Ethan Dedeaux, Liberty — San Diego State

Ethan Dedeaux, Liberty — San Diego State

Jamaal Evans, Centennial — Utah State

Marquell Evans, Legacy — University of Mary (N.D.)

Eric Faber, Green Valley — University of Jamestown (N.D.)

William Federson, Cheyenne — University of Mary (N.D.)

Tony Fields II, Desert Pines — Arizona *

Brannon Flowers, Desert Oasis — University of Mary (N.D.)

Greg Francis, Bishop Gorman — UNLV

Haskell Garrett, Bishop Gorman — Ohio State

Marckell Grayson, Desert Pines — UNLV

Randal Grimes, Desert Pines — Southern California

Cole Grismanauskas, Coronado — University of Puget Sound (Wash.)

Malik Hausman, Bishop Gorman — Arizona

Brock Hershberger, Green Valley — Oklahoma Baptist

Farrell Hester, Bishop Gorman — UNLV

Tyjon Lindsey, Bishop Gorman — Nebraska

Cruz Littlefield, Las Vegas — Adams State (Colo.)

Tate Martell, Bishop Gorman — Ohio State *

Archie McArthur, Las Vegas — University of Jamestown (N.D.)

Zeivaun Ned, Agassi Prep — Southern Utah

Nicholas Pero, Bishop Gorman — Grinnell College (Iowa)

Alex Perry, Bishop Gorman — Arizona State

Kentrell Petite, Chaparral — Adams State (Colo.)

Poutasi Poutasi, Desert Pines — California

Blake Rickard, Desert Oasis — University of Puget Sound (Wash.)

Greg Rogers, Arbor View — UCLA

Nahzi Salih, Silverado — Dixie State (Utah)

Dariyen Sample, Liberty — Wisconsin-River Falls

Savon Scarver, Centennial — Utah State

Elijah Sem, Las Vegas — University of Jamestown (N.D.)

Jordan Simon, Desert Pines — Adams State (Colo.)

Mike Sims, Arbor View — Southern Utah

Tyler Thornton, Palo Verde — Dixie State (Utah)

Jordan Walker, Silverado — Southern Utah

Antonio Wallace, Desert Pines — Arizona

Damahny Whittle, Liberty — Northern Arizona

BOYS SOCCER

Name, School — College

Matthew Beasley, Legacy — Cal State Northridge

Preston Judd, Coronado — Cal Baptist

Justin Rasmussen, Bishop Gorman — Grand Canyon

Harrison Skinner, Coronado — San Diego State

GIRLS SOCCER

Name, School — College

Samantha Bailey, Coronado — Metro State (Colo.)

Macee Barlow, Palo Verde — Denver

Madison Boyd, Arbor View — UNLV

Mia Brascia, Bishop Gorman — Houston

Alexis Cato, NWCTA — Texas-Dallas

Kayla Eason, Coronado — Vanderbilt

Alexa Eastep, Green Valley — Colorado State-Pueblo

Taylor Garza, Liberty — Utah State

Hannah Harrison, Foothill — Southern Utah

Tavin Hays, Bishop Gorman — Iowa State

Emily Hillegass, Faith Lutheran — George Washington

Troi Holliman, Liberty — UNLV

Haylei Hughes, Cimarron-Memorial — Highline College (Wash.)

Avery Jacobsen, Palo Verde — Western Kentucky

Arlie Jones, Bishop Gorman — Southern California

Cassandra Kohler, Coronado — Southern Oregon

Darian Lazlo, Foothill — Campbell

Alexis Lloyd, Palo Verde — Boise State

Morgan Meatovich, Liberty — Montana

Kellsey Meechudhone, Centennial — Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Eyker Millan, Clark — McPherson College (Kan.)

Gabriella Nevinger, Desert Oasis — Southern Oregon

Jadyn Nogues, Palo Verde — Arizona State

Calista Reyes, Sierra Vista — Pepperdine

Amber Risheg, Foothill — Virginia Military Institute

Tomi Simmons, Shadow Ridge — McPherson College (Kan.)

Claire Singleton, Legacy — McPherson College (Kan.)

Tyana Slocum, Eldorado — Highline College (Wash.)

Madison Thomsen, Coronado — Campbell

Brooke Townsend, Coronado — Idaho

Danielle Varner, Green Valley — Indiana State

Lindsay Whitmore, Coronado — Missouri

* — Early enrollees