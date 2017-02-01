Here’s a look at local athletes expected to sign during the signing period

Commitments from local athletes
Local athletes expected to sign a national letter of intent during the signing period, which runs Wednesday through April 1:
FOOTBALL
Name, School — College
(Names bolded have signed)
Darion Acohido, Liberty — Columbia
Biaggio Ali Walsh, Bishop Gorman — California
Welcome Biaggio Ali Walsh to Bear Territory!#NSD17#CommittedToCalpic.twitter.com/0p4yZIiwTB— Cal FB Recruiting (@CalRecruiting) February 1, 2017
Austin Arnold, Bishop Gorman — UNR
So excited to welcome @austinarnold23 to the Wolf Pack family! #NevadaGritpic.twitter.com/dZfA863A9z— Jay Norvell (@CoachJayNorvell) February 1, 2017
Bubba Bolden, Bishop Gorman — Southern California
Signed THANK YOU EVERYONE GOD BLESS #FightOnpic.twitter.com/QbHTjKMDKp— BUBBA BOLDEN (@BubbBolden) February 1, 2017
Hayden Bollinger, Arbor View — Colorado Mesa
Edgar Burrola, Desert Pines — Arizona
Corwin Bush, Cheyenne — University of Mary (N.D.)
Austin Czarnecki, Foothill — Black Hills State (S.D.) It's official! I cant wait to get up to Spearfish and get to work. #TheEdge@nevadapreps#nationalsigningdaypic.twitter.com/5QA6WqAjfZ
It's official! I cant wait to get up to Spearfish and get to work. #TheEdge@nevadapreps#nationalsigningdaypic.twitter.com/5QA6WqAjfZ— Austin Czarnecki (@Thee_Czar_) February 1, 2017
Ethan Dedeaux, Liberty — San Diego State
Las Vegas native and wideout Ethan Dedeaux is now an Aztec! #Win22pic.twitter.com/qLvomR3q0p— SDSU Aztec Football (@Aztec_Football) February 1, 2017
Jamaal Evans, Centennial — Utah State
Welcome to the Aggie Family @JEvans_2#USUNSD17#AggiesAllTheWay#AggieUppic.twitter.com/QjYrOpzPZI— Matt Wells (@CoachWellsUSUFB) February 1, 2017
Marquell Evans, Legacy — University of Mary (N.D.)
Eric Faber, Green Valley — University of Jamestown (N.D.)
William Federson, Cheyenne — University of Mary (N.D.)
Tony Fields II, Desert Pines — Arizona *
Brannon Flowers, Desert Oasis — University of Mary (N.D.)
Greg Francis, Bishop Gorman — UNLV
Haskell Garrett, Bishop Gorman — Ohio State
Marckell Grayson, Desert Pines — UNLV
Randal Grimes, Desert Pines — Southern California
Cole Grismanauskas, Coronado — University of Puget Sound (Wash.)
Malik Hausman, Bishop Gorman — Arizona
Brock Hershberger, Green Valley — Oklahoma Baptist
Farrell Hester, Bishop Gorman — UNLV
Tyjon Lindsey, Bishop Gorman — Nebraska
Cruz Littlefield, Las Vegas — Adams State (Colo.)
Tate Martell, Bishop Gorman — Ohio State *
Archie McArthur, Las Vegas — University of Jamestown (N.D.)
Zeivaun Ned, Agassi Prep — Southern Utah
Nicholas Pero, Bishop Gorman — Grinnell College (Iowa)
Alex Perry, Bishop Gorman — Arizona State
Kentrell Petite, Chaparral — Adams State (Colo.)
Poutasi Poutasi, Desert Pines — California
Blake Rickard, Desert Oasis — University of Puget Sound (Wash.)
Greg Rogers, Arbor View — UCLA
Nahzi Salih, Silverado — Dixie State (Utah)
Dariyen Sample, Liberty — Wisconsin-River Falls
Savon Scarver, Centennial — Utah State
Elijah Sem, Las Vegas — University of Jamestown (N.D.)
Jordan Simon, Desert Pines — Adams State (Colo.)
Mike Sims, Arbor View — Southern Utah
Tyler Thornton, Palo Verde — Dixie State (Utah)
Jordan Walker, Silverado — Southern Utah
Antonio Wallace, Desert Pines — Arizona
Damahny Whittle, Liberty — Northern Arizona
BOYS SOCCER
Name, School — College
Matthew Beasley, Legacy — Cal State Northridge
Preston Judd, Coronado — Cal Baptist
Justin Rasmussen, Bishop Gorman — Grand Canyon
Harrison Skinner, Coronado — San Diego State
GIRLS SOCCER
Name, School — College
Samantha Bailey, Coronado — Metro State (Colo.)
Macee Barlow, Palo Verde — Denver
Madison Boyd, Arbor View — UNLV
Mia Brascia, Bishop Gorman — Houston
Alexis Cato, NWCTA — Texas-Dallas
Kayla Eason, Coronado — Vanderbilt
Alexa Eastep, Green Valley — Colorado State-Pueblo
Taylor Garza, Liberty — Utah State
Hannah Harrison, Foothill — Southern Utah
Tavin Hays, Bishop Gorman — Iowa State
Emily Hillegass, Faith Lutheran — George Washington
Troi Holliman, Liberty — UNLV
Haylei Hughes, Cimarron-Memorial — Highline College (Wash.)
Avery Jacobsen, Palo Verde — Western Kentucky
Arlie Jones, Bishop Gorman — Southern California
Cassandra Kohler, Coronado — Southern Oregon
Darian Lazlo, Foothill — Campbell
Alexis Lloyd, Palo Verde — Boise State
Morgan Meatovich, Liberty — Montana
Kellsey Meechudhone, Centennial — Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Eyker Millan, Clark — McPherson College (Kan.)
Gabriella Nevinger, Desert Oasis — Southern Oregon
Jadyn Nogues, Palo Verde — Arizona State
Calista Reyes, Sierra Vista — Pepperdine
Amber Risheg, Foothill — Virginia Military Institute
Tomi Simmons, Shadow Ridge — McPherson College (Kan.)
Claire Singleton, Legacy — McPherson College (Kan.)
Tyana Slocum, Eldorado — Highline College (Wash.)
Madison Thomsen, Coronado — Campbell
Brooke Townsend, Coronado — Idaho
Danielle Varner, Green Valley — Indiana State
Lindsay Whitmore, Coronado — Missouri
* — Early enrollees