Clemens first in shot put at UNLV track and field invite

UNLV sophomore Stella Clemens placed first in the shot put and is fifth in the heptathlon Thursday after one day of the three-day UNLV Spring Invitational/Sheila Tarr-Smith Multis at Myron Partridge Stadium and Sheila Tarr-Smith Field.

Clemens’ best showing in the shot put was 41 feet, 10¾ inches. She placed fifth in the 200-meter dash in 29.57 seconds, tied for sixth in the high jump (5 feet, 2¼ inches) and took ninth in the 100-meter hurdles in a personal-best 15.25 seconds.

Clemens, a Germany native, will finish off the heptathlon with the long jump, javelin and 800-meter run starting at 11 a.m. Friday.

Vanessa Sierra, Gabby Whetstone and Taylor Forte will compete in the hammer throw, starting at 3 p.m. Friday.

Other teams participating include Brigham Young, Fresno State, Idaho State, Illinois, Northern Colorado, San Jose State, Southern Utah, UC Davis, Utah Valley, Dixie State and Cerritos College.