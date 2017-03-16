UNLV roundup: Baseball team rallies past Grand Canyon

Bryson Stott scored from second base on a ninth-inning throwing error, lifting UNLV to a 5-4 win over Grand Canyon in a nonconference baseball game Wednesday at Wilson Stadium.

Stott had a single in each of the three run-scoring innings by the Rebels (9-9), who won for the third time in four games.

Stott led off the ninth with a single and was sacrificed to second by Payton Squier. After Nick Ames was intentionally walked, Ernie De La Trinidad hit a ground ball to second baseman Greg Saenz, whose errant throw to second allowed Stott to score.

Ames went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in the fifth, and De La Trinidad hit a two-out RBI single in the third for UNLV, which had an 11-8 edge in hits.

Blaze Bohall (1-2), the third Rebels pitcher, tossed 2 1/3 perfect innings with three strikeouts.

Garrison Schwartz and Tyler Wyatt each hit a solo home run for the Antelopes (5-9).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, En-Pei Huang and Paola Artiga each posted a singles victory and were part of a victorious doubles team for UNLV (10-5), which posted a 4-0 triumph over Washington State (9-6) for its third straight win.

No. 37-ranked Carol Yang won in straight sets for the Rebels. Huang teamed with Aiwen Zhu, and Artiga teamed with Anna Bogoslavets for doubles victories.

MEN’S TENNIS

Senior Jakob Amilon was named Mountain West player of the week for the second time this season and fourth time overall after going a combined 6-0 at No. 1 singles and doubles last weekend, helping UNLV to a 3-0 mark.

The native of Stockholm, Sweden, did not lose a set in singles and teamed with Evaldo Neto in the doubles victories.