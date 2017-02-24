UNLV roundup: Foley leads men’s swim team at WAC Championships

UNLV senior Kasey Foley won the 50-yard freestyle and was part of UNLV’s winning 200 freestyle relay team Thursday, helping put the Rebels in fourth place after the second day of the four-day, seven-team Western Athletic Conference Championships in Houston.

Foley won the 50 freestyle in 19.48 seconds, the second-fastest time in program history, and he teamed with juniors Or Sabatier and Dylan Tarazona and senior Tom Paco-Pedroni to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1 minute, 17.55 seconds — the third-fastest time in program history.

Sabatier also placed third (19.97) and Paco-Pedroni fourth (19.99) in the 50 freestyle.

Also for the Rebels, junior Jan Kutnik took third in the 500 freestyle in 4:25.02, and junior Francois Van Wysberghe placed eighth in the 200 individual medley in 1:49.23.

Wyoming leads the team standings with 285 points, followed by Air Force (267), Grand Canyon (242), UNLV (208), North Dakota (182), Cal State Bakersfield (118) and Seattle (83).

TRACK AND FIELD

At Albuquerque, N.M., sophomore Stella Clemens placed second in the pentathlon to lead UNLV on the first day of the Mountain West Indoor Championships.

Clemens tied for the best finish by a Rebel in the five-discipline event dating to 2000, the conference’s inaugural season.

She amassed a career-high 3,783 points behind second-place, personal-best finishes in the shot put (41 feet, 8 inches) and the long jump (18 feet, 7¾ inches), a third-place showing in the high jump (5 feet, 3¼ inches) and eighth-place efforts in the 60-meter hurdles (9.26 seconds) and the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 27.85 seconds).

UNLV is fifth in the team standings with eight points. New Mexico is first with 14, and Utah State, Fresno State and Boise State are tied for second with 10 points apiece.