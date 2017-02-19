UNLV roundup: Freshman excels at MW women’s swimming championships

Freshman Sofia Carnevale finished second in the 200-yard breaststroke Saturday to highlight the UNLV women’s swimming and diving team’s showing on the final day of the Mountain West Championships in College Station, Texas.

Carnevale’s finish in 2 minutes, 13.72 seconds was the third-best in program history.

As a team, the Rebels finished eighth in the 10-team meet with 520 points. Boise State was first with 1,390, followed by San Diego State (1,139) and UNR (1,089½).

UNLV junior Kyndal Phillips placed third in the 200 backstroke in 1:55.92, good for second in program history.

In platform diving, Rebels sophomore Alyssa Arnett placed seventh with a score of 237.90.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, rain washed out the third day of the DeMarini Desert Classic, with UNLV’s scheduled game against Memphis (4-3) moved to 9 a.m. Sunday. The Rebels (6-2) then are to face Idaho State (0-2) at 1:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

At Wilson Stadium, rain washed out the second day of the UNLV Classic, with the Rebels’ scheduled game against Saint Mary’s (1-0) canceled. UNLV (1-0) is to face UC Davis (0-1) at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.