UNLV roundup: Rebels’ late rally falls short in softball loss

Michala Erickson went 3-for-3 with a two-run double in New Mexico’s three-run seventh inning, sending the Lobos to a 3-2 win over UNLV in a Mountain West softball game Friday at Eller Media Stadium.

Callie McGarrigle went 4-for-4 with an RBI single for New Mexico (15-11, 1-0), which had a 10-7 edge in hits.

Brianna Gatlin went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-out RBI single in a two-run seventh for the Rebels (17-12, 1-3).

Both starting pitchers, winner Tess McPherson (7-5) and Morgan Ettinger (12-7), took shutouts into the seventh. Each issued one walk with three strikeouts.

McPherson gave up one earned run; Ettinger permitted two.

TRACK AND FIELD

At San Diego, Nikki Regalado placed second in the 3,000-meter run to highlight UNLV’s performance on the first day of the Aztec Invitational.

Regalado finished in 9 minutes, 56.32 seconds — one-hundredth of a second behind Loyola Marymount’s Hannah Wohlenberg.

Two Rebels ran the 1,500: Spencer Moore placed 11th in 4:29.28, and Caitlin Amburgey was 39th (4:45.27) in her first attempt at the distance.