UNLV roundup: San Diego State erupts, wins baseball series

Tyler Adkison and Dean Nevarez each drove in five runs Sunday to propel host San Diego State to a 13-5 victory over UNLV in a Mountain West baseball game.

Adkison finished 4-for-4 with a home run and two doubles, and Nevarez hit a three-run homer and a two-run shot as the Aztecs (13-7, 4-2) won the final two games of the three-game weekend set.

Cody Howard hit a two-run double in the fourth inning to pull the Rebels (10-11, 5-4) within 5-3. But San Diego State erupted for a seven-run sixth.

Andrew Brown went 3-for-5 with an RBI for the Aztecs, who had a 16-9 edge in hits.

San Diego State starter Cody Thompson (1-0) gave up three runs on six hits and one walk and struck out two in five innings.

Ernie De La Trinidad and Nick Ames each had two hits for UNLV, Kyle Isbel and Payton Squier each drove in a run, and De La Trinidad and Max Smith each had a double.

Rebels starter Garrett Poole (2-2) was tagged for nine runs on 10 hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out none.

David Hensley and Jordan Verdon each had two hits and an RBI, and Hensley, Danny Sheehan and Andrew Martinez each had a double for the Aztecs.

SOFTBALL

At Logan, Utah, Myranda Bueno and Chrissi Omalza each hit a two-run single in UNLV’s six-run first inning to power the Rebels to an 8-5 victory over Utah State.

Bueno, Brianna Gatlin and Reina Bondi had two hits apiece for UNLV (17-11, 1-2), which held a 10-9 edge in hits in salvaging a win in the finale of the three-game weekend set.

Rebels starter Charlie Masterson (1-2) gave up two earned runs on six hits and no walks and struck out two in four innings.

Brina Buttacavoli had two doubles and Victoria Saucedo two singles for the Aggies (18-6, 2-1), who committed six errors.

UNLV lit up Utah State starter Katie Schroeder (2-2) for six runs on four hits and one walk in one-third of an inning.

Kellie White relieved Schroeder in the first and held the Rebels to two runs, none earned, on six hits and one walk the rest of the way. She struck out six.

Sydney Hart had a double and two RBIs, and Sarina Jaramillo also drove in two runs for Utah State.

MEN’S GOLF

At Tempe, Ariz., Shintaro Ban finished at 12-under-par 201 to tie for second, one stroke out of the lead, to help UNLV place second at 21-under 831 in The Thunderbird.

Arizona won the 16-team, 84-golfer event, shooting 41-under 811. Arizona’s B team was third at 18-under 834, and UNR and Washington tied for fourth at 6-under 846.

California’s Collin Morikawa was the medalist at 13-under 200.

For the Rebels, John Oda shot 7-under 206 to tie for sixth, followed by Harry Hall (211, tied for 16th), Justin Kim (213, tied for 27th) and Derek Castillo (234, 80th).