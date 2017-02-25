UNLV roundup: Stott, Strong key baseball rout of Cal State Fullerton

Freshman Bryson Stott had three hits and three RBIs to back Alan Strong, who pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings in UNLV’s 6-1 victory over Cal State Fullerton in a nonconference baseball game Friday at Wilson Stadium.

Strong worked around four hits and four walks and struck out six for the Rebels (3-2), who held a 12-6 edge in hits over the team ranked No. 7 by Baseball America.

Stott, a Desert Oasis product, had a two-run single in UNLV’s four-run third inning and added an RBI single in the fourth.

Nick Rodriguez, Justin Jones and Ernie De La Trinidad each went 2-for-4 for the Rebels, with Rodriguez notching a double and scoring twice.

Ruben Cardenas homered in the eighth inning for the Titans (2-3).

SOFTBALL

At Honolulu, Justine Federe hit a two-run homer in the Rebels’ three-run sixth inning, and Abby Howard also went deep to lead UNLV past Hawaii 6-3 in the Hawaii Invitational.

Morgan Ettinger (7-0) held the Rainbow Warriors (4-4) to three runs on eight hits and no walks in seven innings. She struck out none.

Janine Petmecky hit an RBI single in the first inning and a sacrifice fly in the sixth for UNLV (8-3), and Kiley Harrison added a run-scoring single in the seventh.

Heather Morales went 2-for-4 with a home run, and Callee Heen also went deep for Hawaii.

Earlier, in the Rebels’ first game of the tournament, Megan Kleist pitched seven strong innings to lift No. 5-ranked Oregon to a 4-2 win over UNLV.

Kleist allowed two runs on six hits and no walks and struck out seven for the Ducks (10-0), who held an 8-6 edge in hits.

Brianna Gatlin hit a two-run homer and a double, and Federe also went 2-for-3 for UNLV, which had its four-game win streak snapped.

MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Houston, senior Tom Paco-Pedroni won the 200-yard freestyle to help the Rebels remain in fourth place after the third day of the four-day, seven-team Western Athletic Conference Championships.

Paco-Pedroni finished in 1 minute, 34.32 seconds, the fastest by a UNLV conference tournament champion in the event. Junior Forrest Beesley was sixth in the 200 free in 1:38.05.

Beesley also teamed with classmates Francois Van Wynsberghe, Dylan Tarazona and Or Sabatier to place fourth in the 400 medley relay in 3:15.82.

Tarazona placed fourth in the 100 butterfly in 47.71 seconds, and UNLV junior Serginni Marten was seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 55.28 seconds.

Air Force paces the team standings with 526 points, followed by Wyoming (498), Grand Canyon (379), UNLV (348), North Dakota (255), Cal State Bakersfield (205) and Seattle (159).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Jovana Kenic’s straight-set win at No. 6 singles was the lone victory for the 33rd-ranked Rebels (6-2) in their 4-1 loss to No. 14 Kansas (6-2).

Kenic (14-6), a sophomore, won by scores of 6-4, 6-2. Freshman En-Pei Huang lost 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 at No. 5 singles.