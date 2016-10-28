Posted 

UNLV roundup: First-place Seattle downs men’s soccer team

UNLV men's soccer coach Rich Ryerson, shown two years ago, watched his team drop a 4-1 Western Athletic Conference decision to first-place Seattle on Thursday. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alex Roldan and Nathan Aune scored on headers 7:12 apart on either side of halftime Friday to power host Seattle to a 4-1 victory over UNLV in a Western Athletic Conference soccer match.

Jeff Rose had two assists, and Sergio Rivas and Julio Rubio also scored for the first-place and defending WAC champion Redhawks (11-4-2, 7-0-2), who held a 19-6 edge in shots — including a 12-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Marquis Pitt scored his fourth goal of the season, on an assist from Spencer Jackson, in the fifth minute to open the scoring for the Rebels (6-10-1, 4-3-1).

VOLLEYBALL

At Cox Pavilion, Alyssa Wing had 13 kills and Alexis Patterson 29 assists to lead the Rebels (20-3, 9-2) to a 3-0 victory over San Jose State (10-13, 3-8) in a Mountain West match.

Elisa Woinowsky had 12 digs for first-place UNLV, which won by scores of 25-20, 26-24 and 25-13.

Luiza Andrade had 18 digs and Breann Robinson 26 assists for the Spartans.

 