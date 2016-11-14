UNLV roundup: Men’s soccer team edges Air Force in WAC final, makes NCAA Tournament

Danny Musovski scored twice, including the go-ahead goal 63 seconds after Air Force had tied the match, to lift UNLV to its second Western Athletic Conference men’s soccer tournament title in three years with a 2-1 win Sunday in Orem, Utah.

With their fourth straight victory, the Rebels (10-11-1) earned their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance and a third straight season of double-digit wins, a feat not achieved since a run of five straight from 1987 to 1991.

Mosovski, voted the tournament’s MVP, opened the scoring in the 13th minute when he redirected a pass from Marquis Pitt from 17 yards out.

John Sims tied the score for Air Force (14-7-1) when he converted on a corner kick by Ryan Ward in the 78th minute.

Musovski then scored his 12th goal of the season after he fielded a throw-in from Daniel Moran.

Enrique Adame, who joined Musovski, Timo Mehlich and Oscar Velazquez on the all-tournament team, had three saves for UNLV, which was outshot 12-4.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Aiwen Zhu (Fight Two singles), Paola Artiga and Anna Bogoslavets (Flight Two doubles) and Mercedes Lopez and Jovana Kenic (Flight Three doubles) won titles on the final day of the Rebel Invitational as UNLV closed out its fall schedule.

Zhu downed North Carolina State’s Anna Rogers 6-4, 6-7, 6-3, Artiga and Bogoslavets beat Texas A&M’s Eva Paalma and Domenica Gonzales 8-6, and Lopez and Kenic blanked Colorado State’s Sandra Keta and Solene Crawley 8-0.

Joining the Rebels at the event were competitors from Arizona, Colorado State, North Carolina State, Purdue, Southern Methodist and Texas A&M.

MEN’S GOLF

At El Paso, Texas, junior John Oda shot 3-under 68 for a 7-under 206 total to finish fourth, five strokes back of the champion, in the Sun Bowl Western Refining College All-America Classic.

The tournament, which included 19 All-Americans from last year, was played at the par-71, 6,889-yard El Paso Country Club.

Oda, who earned All-America honorable mention as a freshman and sophomore, had five birdies and two bogeys in the final round.

Louisiana State’s Sam Burns took home the trophy after a final-round 5-under 66 moved him from second place to first. His three-round total was 12-under 201. Southern California’s Justin Suh finished second, three shots back.