1 hospitalized after big crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Las Vegas

One person is hospitalized after a rollover and a multivehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Rancho Drive on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., a Honda Civic rolled over on the U.S. 95 southbound just before Rancho Drive, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

Three other sport utility vehicles got caught up near the rolled vehicle and also crashed, he said.

The Civic’s driver was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with unknown injuries, but the injuries don’t appear serious, Buratczuk said. No one else was taken to the hospital.

The left lanes are blocked and traffic is getting by on the right shoulder and the far right lane, Buratczuk said.

Tow trucks are en route and traffic should be clearing soon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

