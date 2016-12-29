Crash kills three on U.S. Highway 95 just south of Tonopah

A fatal crash has U.S. Highway 95 closed in both directions about 10 miles south of Tonopah.

The head-on crash happened just after 2:15 p.m., according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Pahrump Valley Times says three people died in the collision between Goldfield and Tonopah.

It’s unclear what may have caused the wreck.

Traffic on the two-lane highway is being diverted as investigators process the scene. Expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

