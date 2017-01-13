Crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley critically injures one person

Las Vegas police are investigating a critical injury crash in the northeast valley Thursday afternoon.

About 4:30 p.m., police responded to the area of East Owens Avenue and North Walnut Road for reports of a crash involving one vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At least one person was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Roads are currently closed for the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

