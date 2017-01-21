Driver in critical condition after a semitruck crash on U.S. 95

A semitruck driver is in critical condition after a crash on southbound U.S. Highway 95 Saturday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash involving the semitruck happened about 1:03 p.m. on U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

The semi truck driver was ejected from the vehicle and is in critical condition at University Medical Center, Buratczuk said.

The right travel lanes are blocked, and one lane remains open.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

