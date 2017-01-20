Man dies after being struck by semitrailer in loading dock of southwest Las Vegas store

Las Vegas police said one man is dead after he was run over by a semitrailer in a loading dock on the southwest side of the valley.

Police responded about 8:30 a.m. Friday to the rear loading dock of an Albertsons grocery store on the 5900 block of West Tropicana Avenue.

Officer Paul McCullough of the Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal detail said it appeared the man was hiding or taking shelter under the tractor-trailer when it pulled out of the loading dock, crushing him or pinning him against a wall.

The driver of the vehicle did not realize the man had been struck, and had to be tracked down and brought back to the scene. A different semitrailer driver discovered the body, McCullough said.

This is the fifth traffic fatality Metro has investigated this year and the fourth traffic fatality involving a pedestrian.

The dead man’s name will be released by the Clark County coroner after his relatives have been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.