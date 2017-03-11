Patient in ambulance dies after crash on way to Las Vegas hospital

A patient traveling in the back of an ambulance has died after the vehicle was involved in a crash Friday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pecos and Flamingo roads, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said. The ambulance and another vehicle crashed, but it was unclear as of 8 p.m. which vehicle was at fault.

The ambulance was transporting the patient for an unrelated medical reason when the crash occurred, and the patient’s death was determined to be a result of the crash, Rogers said.

The intersection of Pecos and Flamingo was shut down to traffic as of 9 p.m. Police said the intersection may remain closed for several hours.

The county coroner will identify the patient who died once family has been notified.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.