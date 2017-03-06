Pedestrian critical after being struck by vehicle in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in the central valley Sunday evening.

A woman was driving a Scion east on Sahara Avenue about 8 p.m. Sunday when she struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Burnham Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The pedestrian was hospitalized and remains in critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene, and police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash, Gordon said.

