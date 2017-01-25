Reopening of flyover bridge connecting US 95 to Summerlin Parkway delayed

Drivers will have to wait a little longer for the reopening of a carpool flyover bridge connecting U.S. Highway 95 to Summerlin Parkway, Las Vegas city officials said.

The high-occupancy lane was scheduled to open by the end of January, but has been delayed until mid-February because of “unforeseen conflicts” with underground utilities and the installation of a storm drain, city spokeswoman Margaret Kurtz said.

The northbound Buffalo Drive on-ramp to westbound Summerlin Parkway will remain closed until the work is completed, Kurtz said.

The work is part of a larger project to widen the auxiliary lane on westbound Summerlin Parkway, between Durango Drive and Rampart Boulevard. Plans also call for a pedestrian trail linking Rampart and Durango, north of the parkway. The $3 million project is scheduled to finish by July, Kurtz said.

