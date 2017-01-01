Roads to Mount Charleston reopened after temporary closure

Roads to Lee and Kyle canyons were reopened Sunday afternoon after a more than two-hour closure caused by heavy traffic on Mount Charleston, the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation said.

The highway patrol reported at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday that state routes 156 and 157 had been temporarily closed. Only residents and people with lift tickets were allowed through during the temporary closures.

The highway patrol reported at about 5 p.m. that the roads had reopened.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.