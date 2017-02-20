Second person dies in Saturday crash near Jean

A second person has died in a fatal crash that occurred near Jean.

A Nissan passenger car and Toyota Tacoma crashed about 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 15 near Jean, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

Buratczuk said the Nissan was traveling northbound on I-15 when the Tacoma rear-ended it. The Tacoma rolled, and a female passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the truck. She died at the scene.

The truck’s two other occupants, both male, were taken to University Medical Center. One was in critical condition; the other had minor injuries. The Nissan’s three occupants were uninjured. Speed appears to have factored in the crash.

Buratczuk said that of the 10 fatal crashes Highway Patrol investigated this year, five have involved people who were not wearing seat belts.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.