Spaghetti Bowl ramps to close overnight for Project Neon construction

A pair of ramps on U.S. Highway 95 will have overnight closures this week as crews continue to work on the $1 billion widening of the Spaghetti Bowl interchange known as Project Neon, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to northbound U.S. Highway 95 in downtown Las Vegas will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Additionally, the Rancho Drive offramp from southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, Illia said. Drivers were advised to find alternate routes or follow the posted detour signs.

Construction started in April on Project Neon, which will redesign and add traffic lanes to the ramp connecting Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 — the state’s busiest highway interchange traveled by about 300,000 vehicles daily.

