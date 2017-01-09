Stretch of Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed overnight Tuesday

A stretch of Martin Luther King Boulevard between Bonanza Road and the U.S. Highway 95 onramp will be closed overnight Tuesday as crews continue to work on the $1 billion widening of the Spaghetti Bowl interchange known as Project Neon, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The road will be closed in both directions from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

The Martin Luther King on-ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will also be closed during the same period, he said.

Construction started in April on Project Neon, which will redesign and add traffic lanes to the ramps connecting Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 — the state’s busiest highway interchange traveled by about 300,000 vehicles daily.

