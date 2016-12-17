Three women killed in North Las Vegas crash

Three women are dead and three more people are hospitalized after a two-car collision Saturday morning in North Las Vegas.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Allen Lane and Colton Avenue just before 10 a.m. Saturday, according to North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci.

A black Cadillac sedan was speeding east on Colton Avenue where it approached a two-way stop and did not stop, instead crashing into a palm tree and then into a Hyundai sedan that was traveling north on Allen, Cavaricci said. The Hyundai did not have a stop sign, but the Cadillac did, she said.

The Hyundai, carrying five female occupants, then crashed into a parked pickup truck and the front yard of a house.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and two women who were ejected from the vehicle died at University Medical Center during treatment.

The male driver of the Cadillac was taken to UMC; his condition is unknown as of Saturday afternoon.

Two others were taken to UMC in serious condition, Cavaricci said.

The intersection is closed but was expected to open later Saturday afternoon.

Police believe that speed and impairment were factors in the crash, Cavaricci said.

