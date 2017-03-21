Traffic slow but moving as ‘Big Squeeze’ begins near downtown Las Vegas

Driving through the “Big Squeeze” in Las Vegas didn’t appear to be the nightmare many motorists might have feared during rush hour Tuesday morning.

As of 7 a.m, northbound traffic on U.S. Highway 95 was backed up well past the Eastern Avenue exit seemingly for a few miles.

From the Durango Avenue entrance at U.S. 95 in Centennial Hills in northwest Las Vegas to the Eastern exit, travel time was about 30 minutes. Cars came to a complete stop a few times, but there were plenty of slowdowns, starting just past the Valley View Boulevard exit.

The Big Squeeze got off to a slow but moving start this morning near DTLV→ https://t.co/IWHflnD5yA.

Did the Big Squeeze slow your commute? — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) March 21, 2017

Some significant problems were reported with vehicles slamming on their brakes and forcing their way into the left lanes at the Spaghetti Bowl, causing a few delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.