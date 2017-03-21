Posted 

Traffic slow but moving as ‘Big Squeeze’ begins near downtown Las Vegas

Timelapse of the "Big Squeeze" along US 95 (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic flows looking east in this long exposure photograph during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; along U.S. Highway 95 at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Heavy traffic during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; along U.S. Highway 95 South at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Heavy traffic during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; along U.S. Highway 95 South at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Heavy traffic during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; along U.S. Highway 95 South at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Heavy traffic during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; along U.S. Highway 95 South at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Heavy traffic during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; along U.S. Highway 95 South at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada Department of Transportation workers during the first morning of the "Big Squeeze" along U.S. Highway 95 at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic flows looking west during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; along U.S. Highway 95 at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic flows looking east in this long exposure photograph during the first morning of the "Big Squeeze" along U.S. Highway 95 at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic starts to back up in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95, between Valley View Boulevard and Rancho Drive, about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 (Mark Davis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic slows to a crawl in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 at the Spaghetti Bowl on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Mark Davis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A truck cuts into traffic in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 at the Spaghetti Bowl on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Mark Davis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 in this long exposure photograph during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada Department of Transportation workers look on as eastbound traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic flows looking west in this long exposure photograph during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; along U.S. Highway 95 at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 in this long exposure photograph during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Highway workers move along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 in this long exposure photograph during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Driving through the “Big Squeeze” in Las Vegas didn’t appear to be the nightmare many motorists might have feared during rush hour Tuesday morning.

As of 7 a.m, northbound traffic on U.S. Highway 95 was backed up well past the Eastern Avenue exit seemingly for a few miles.

From the Durango Avenue entrance at U.S. 95 in Centennial Hills in northwest Las Vegas to the Eastern exit, travel time was about 30 minutes. Cars came to a complete stop a few times, but there were plenty of slowdowns, starting just past the Valley View Boulevard exit.

Some significant problems were reported with vehicles slamming on their brakes and forcing their way into the left lanes at the Spaghetti Bowl, causing a few delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 