Woman ejected in fatal crash near Jean

One person is dead and another injured after an early Saturday morning crash near Jean.

A Nissan passenger car and Toyota Tacoma crashed about 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 15 near Jean, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk. The Tacoma rolled, and a female passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the truck. She died at the scene.

A male occupant of the truck was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition. There were no reported injuries from the occupants of the Nissan.

Buratczuk said that of the 10 fatal crashes Highway Patrol investigated this year, five have involved people who were not wearing seat belts.

