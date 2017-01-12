Woman suffers critical injuries in hit-and-run crash in Henderson

A woman is in the hospital with critical injuries after a hit-and-run rollover crash Thursday on Boulder Highway.

Henderson police responded to a crash in the area of Boulder Highway and Major Avenue about 11:50 a.m., police spokesman Scott Williams said.

A Chrysler occupied by a male driver and female passenger was traveling north on Boulder when an unidentified vehicle pulled in front of the Chrysler from a private driveway, Williams said.

The unidentified vehicle clipped the Chrysler causing it to roll over. The female passenger was partially ejected from the vehicle and taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

Williams said the male driver’s injuries are unknown, but he was conscious and walking around when personnel arrived at the scene.

The unidentified vehicle fled the scene. Traffic in the area is being diverted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

