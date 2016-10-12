Literary Las Vegas: Tony Toscano

Born into a tight-knit first-generation Italian-American family, Lou Torso was a bright young boy. At 10, he was recruited into a major Boston Mafia family. By 48, he succeeded his mentor and became the new Don. Tony Toscano, who grew up in the North End of Boston, shares Lou’s fictionalized story in the book “90 Prince Street.” After a career in the insurance industry where he served as vice president of regional marketing for Prudential, Toscano pursued his second passion — gambling, where he owned race horses and played poker. Now, the Las Vegas resident is dedicated to his third passion — writing.

Excerpt:

Lou blossomed in his role as leader. He didn’t try to bully. His leadership was one of peer acknowledgement, not one of force. He only fought to protect those he loved and his family honor.

He was adored by everyone in the family. The adults looked upon the first Ferrara grandchild as handsome and bright. The children saw him as their protector and someone to look up to and admire.

91 Prince Street was a five-story apartment house. It had apartments front and back. There were seven other families in the building and all seemed to have more children than they needed. The street floor of the building housed the bakery and a hallway that led to the back, past the “garbage room” to the atrium formed by the surrounding buildings. Here the boys had built their makeshift clubhouse from old fruit crates and here was where Lou held court. The more he grew, the more it became apparent that Lou was born to be a leader. The other kids always wanted to be with him.