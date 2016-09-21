Red Rock Resort’s Feast Buffet hits all the marks on the culinary map

It can be difficult to find a place that satisfies every palate and appetite level. This is where the Las Vegas buffet comes in.

The Feast Buffet inside Red Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., takes the traditional experience up a notch, with specialty offerings such as Surf & Turf on Friday nights (prime rib, crab legs and shrimp), prime rib and shrimp on Saturday nights and, of course, Sunday champagne brunch (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; $13.99 with a Station Casinos Boarding Pass and $18.99 without).

At weekend brunch, you can enjoy your fill of champagne and mimosas along with breakfast offerings such as fried chicken and waffles, eggs Benedict, carving station ham, eggs, pancakes, hash browns and homestyle biscuits with sausage gravy. There’s also plenty of breakfast sweets to choose from, including fresh pastries and muffins.

And no Las Vegas buffet would be complete without the option to indulge in sushi for breakfast, along with the Chinese, Italian and Mexican specialties.

If you’re feeling particularly indulgent, sample some of the gelato from the dessert station, as well as favorites made in-house such as Salty Caramel Panna Cotta and a variety of pies, cakes and cheesecake.

The standard buffet is offered Monday through Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. for breakfast ($6.99 with a Boarding Pass and $9.99 without); 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch ($8.99 or $12.99); and from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday for dinner ($13.99 or $18.99).

Surf & Turf is offered from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday for $26.99 with a Boarding Pass, and prime rib and shrimp from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday for $17.99 with a Boarding Pass. Children 2 or younger eat free at The Feast Buffet.

For parties of 20 or more, call 702-797-7517. Visit redrock.sclv.com/Dining/Feast-Buffet.