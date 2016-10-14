Air advisory and fire watch for Friday in Las Vegas Valley

It will be a breezy weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A fire weather watch in the area starts Friday about noon and will remain in effect until 9 p.m. The warm, dry and windy conditions mean that any fire that develops will likely spread rapidly, according to the weather service.

Friday should have a high of 90 degrees, about 8 degrees higher than the average high temperature for this time of the year, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Winds will be be 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, Outler said. The winds will increase throughout the weekend with gusts up to 40 mph Saturday and Sunday.

An air quality advisory for dust has been issued for Saturday through Tuesday, Clark County Air Quality officials said in a media release. It is unhealthy for sensitive groups to be outside during that time. To keep the dust down, officials suggest people drive slowly on unpaved roads, don’t take short cuts across vacant lots and don’t ride off road vehicles in unapproved areas outside the Urban Las Vegas Valley.

The valley will see a high of 87 degrees Saturday and 86 on Sunday and cool down to 83 degrees by Monday, he said. Temperatures are expected to pick up by Wednesday.

No rain is expected throughout the weekend into next week, Outler said.

