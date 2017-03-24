Breezy, slight chance of rain for weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The next few days will be breezy with a slight chance for rain in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday should see a 76-degree high with light winds picking up in the afternoon. The weather service said winds will last through the weekend and into next week.

Saturday’s forecast has a high of 73 degrees with a 20 percent chance for rain. The high for Sunday should be 74 degrees. The chance for rain will drop to 10 percent but that slim chance will last for a few days, the weather service said.

By Monday winds will pick up to about 25 mph and continue through Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday should have highs in the low 70s. Highs will climb to the mid-70s later in the week.

