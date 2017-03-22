Chance of rain decreases in Las Vegas Valley

This week’s rain forecast might not be as likely as originally anticipated by the National Weather Service.

“For several days the weather models have indicated that a band of showers and thunderstorms would develop this afternoon,” the weather service said on Twitter Wednesday morning. “However … Over the past 3 days those models have gradually shifted the band further east.”

Earlier in the week the weather service anticipated a 60 percent chance for rain in the valley Wednesday, but that has since changed to a 20 percent chance that is expected to stay in the mountains, meteorologist John Salmen said. The high should be 71 degrees, which is about normal for this time of year, and breezes between 15 and 25 mph are expected.

Thursday also has a 20 percent chance for showers that are more likely for the valley and a 71-degree high, Salmen said. Winds will be between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday should be dry with a high of 74 degrees before Saturday’s 20 percent chance for showers and 71-degree high, Salmen said.

Sunday’s forecast is dry with a high of 71 degrees.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.