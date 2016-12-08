Clouds and warm temps in Las Vegas Valley into weekend

The Las Vegas Valley will have some clouds over the next few days and temperatures will rise over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of the valley had freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees overnight Wednesday. Thursday will be mostly sunny and have a high of 54 degrees, according to meteorologist Reid Wolcott.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 59 and a low in the lower 40s, according to the weather service.

Saturday and Sunday will be slightly warmer with high temperatures of 62 and 64 degrees, respectively, Wolcott said.

No precipitation is expected.

