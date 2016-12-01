Gusty winds moving into Las Vegas Valley Thursday night

Gusty winds and below-average temperatures can be expected as Las Vegas Valley residents welcome the first weekend of December.

Thursday will see a high of 55 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will increase in the evening with northerly breezes between 15 and 25 mph.

Friday will be more windy with 20 to 30 mph winds and gusts up to 40 mph in parts of the valley, according to meteorologist John Adair. The high will be about 53 degrees.

Winds start to calm down Saturday with 15 to 25 mph breezes from the north. A high temperature of 56 degrees should be expected, according to the weather service.

Sunday will have a high of 59 degrees, Adair said.

