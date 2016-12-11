Las Vegas to warm up again this week

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley should increase suddenly over the week before cooling off by the weekend, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

Sunday is expected to reach 64 degrees, Monday 63 degrees, Tuesday 68 and Wednesday 67, Gorelow said. Temperatures over the weekend should return to the 50s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday but without chance of rain or winds, Gorelow said. No chance of rain is expected until Thursday.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.