Mild temps, chance of rain on New Year’s Eve expected for Las Vegas Valley

Two storm systems will be moving into the Las Vegas Valley over the weekend, threatening rain on New Year’s Eve.

“There’s a lot to be ironed out for New Year’s Eve,” which carries a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

In the days preceding, skies should be mostly clear with some clouds, Steele said. Temperature highs are expected to remain in the upper 50s.

Wednesday should reach 57 degrees and Thursday 59. Friday, Saturday and Sunday should all reach 56 degrees.

Similar to New Year’s Eve, Friday also carries a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain, the National Weather Service said.

No strong winds are forecast for the week.

