More rain expected in the Las Vegas Valley over the weekend

Residents can expect rainy days through the weekend and into the start of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s forecast high is 52 degrees with a 40 percent chance for rain in the morning that will increase to 70 percent in the afternoon.

Saturday will be warmer, with a forecast 56-degree high, and will have a much lower chance for rain before Sunday cools down to 50 degrees with an 80 percent chance of rain throughout the day and into early Monday morning.

Monday will see a 54-degree high and a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning that will decrease to 20 percent by the afternoon. After that, next week should stay dry, the Weather Service said.

