Rain decreasing throughout Monday in Las Vegas Valley

Rain in the Las Vegas Valley is expected to wane Monday morning, dropping from a 60 percent chance to 30 percent, the National Weather Service said.

Rain the valley is light, meteorologist Barry Pierce said, even though it caused “a big headache for the morning commute.”

Overnight rainfall amounts include 0.07 of an inch at McCarran International Airport and 0.33 to 0.50 of an inch in western Las Vegas. Most of the valley received 0.10 to 0.25 of an inch of precipitation. Mount Charleston received 1 1/2 inches of rain.

The high temperature for Monday should reach 77 degrees.

Tuesday’s should see an 82-degree high and mostly sunny skies, he said. An 82-degree high is expected on Wednesday with 86 on Thursday and 83 for Friday and Saturday.

A 20 percent chance for rain is forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.