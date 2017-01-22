Rain, wind expected in Las Vegas through Monday

The Las Vegas Valley can expect rain all day and a high of about 50 degrees Sunday, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

The National Weather Service estimates the valley’s chance of rain at nearly 100 percent during the day, decreasing to 80 percent by the evening.

Winds of about 10-2o mph from the southeast may also be present in the valley, the weather service said.

The chance of precipitation may begin tapering off by Monday morning, dropping to 44 percent, Pierce said. By Monday afternoon, the chance of rain is 40 percent.

Colder air may also come in Monday, causing snow showers on the edges of the valley at around 3,500 feet, Pierce said. Those edges “might get a little dusting” of snow, he said.

The weather service forecasts dry and cool weather for the rest of the week.

Tuesday should reach 50 degrees; Wednesday, 51; and Thursday, 51.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.