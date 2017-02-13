Sunny and warm for Monday in Las Vegas Valley

Monday in the Las Vegas Valley should bring sunny skies and above-normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

The 69-degree high on Monday will be coupled with occasionally breezy conditions, but winds shouldn’t surpass 15 mph, the weather service said. The temperature high is about 7 degrees above normal.

Clouds should slowly move into the valley throughout the week, said meteorologist Chris Outler. The high Tuesday is forecast for 68 degrees followed by 69-degree highs on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday is “a pretty big change in forecast,” Outler said. The start of the weekend will see a 70 percent chance of showers and a high of 62 degrees.

Overnight lows in the valley should be in the lower 50s.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.