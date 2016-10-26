Sunny and warm before rain returns Friday to Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect sunny skies and light winds for Wednesday, meteorologist Jim Harrison said. The high for the day should reach 82 degrees.

Clouds will move into the valley later in the week.

Thursday should be partly cloudy with a high of 83 degrees. Friday should be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain, Harrison said. The high Friday should be 78 degrees.

Weekend temperatures will remain in the low 80s and winds should be 10-20 mph.

