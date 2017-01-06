Temps expected to rise as rain moves into Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures will rise over the weekend as rain returns to the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s forecast high is a sunny 49 degrees. Saturday will be 48 degrees with a slight chance for rain in the evening before the high jumps to 60 degrees on Sunday.

Monday will be warm and wet with a forecast high of 63 degrees and a 60 percent chance for rain. This storm system could cause flooding in Reno and California if rain falling at higher elevations melts enough snow.

The valley’s forecast highs should stay in the upper 50s the remainder of the week.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.