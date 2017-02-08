Temps in the 70s on Wednesday, Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

More wind and chances for rain are expected in the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 71 degrees, which is 10 degrees above normal. Winds will be light, meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

Thursday warms up with a high of 76 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be light, according to the weather service.

“There’s a 40 percent chance for rain under mostly cloudy skies Friday,” Harrison said.

Southwest winds are expected to be between 10 and 20 mph and the high will be near 70 degrees.

Saturday has a 20 percent chance for showers with partly cloudy skies and a high of 67 degrees. Southwest winds will be about 10 mph, according to the weather service.

Sunday’s high temperature should be near normal with 62 degrees. North winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph should be expected, Harrison said.

