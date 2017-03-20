Warm Monday but cooler days, rain ahead in Las Vegas Valley

Record-breaking highs should begin to fall through the week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday is the official first day of spring, bringing temperatures in the 80s again before a storm system cools conditions in the valley, the weather service said. The 85-degree high Monday is expected to be paired with partly cloudy skies.

“The cool down starts Tuesday,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said, “and temperatures will be much closer to normal.”

The normal high at the end of March lingers between 71 and 72 degrees, he said.

Rain is expected to creep into the valley Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of storms and 30 percent chance of showers into Thursday morning. Temperature highs should be 71 on Wednesday and 70 on Thursday.

One or two thunderstorms may erupt Thursday, Morgan said.

