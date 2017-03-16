Warm weather continues in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures will keep rising through the end of the week and the Las Vegas Valley may see a record-breaking high this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday should see a high of 86 degrees, and Friday should reach 88 degrees, the weather service said.

Saturday could see a high of 89 degrees or higher, which would break the previous 88-degree record for that day. By Saturday night a cold front will move into the valley and temperatures should fall slightly.

According to the weather service, Sunday should cool down to 85 degrees and Monday’s high temperature will fall a little further to 83 degrees.

