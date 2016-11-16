Wind and colder temps moving into Las Vegas Valley today

A wind advisory and colder temperatures are expected in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday. Wednesday will see wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The high temperature should reach 77 degrees, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

No rain is expected for the week, he said.

As a cold front moves into the valley, temperatures will drop to 60 degrees on Thursday, Gorelow said. Thursday will see winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Friday’s high should be 62 degrees, he said. Temperatures will rise to 67 degrees on Saturday and increase to 69 on Saturday.

Moving into next week, the high temperature will drop to 65 on Monday, the weather service said.

